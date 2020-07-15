NIOS must declare results of current academic year by Aug 7: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Wednesday said the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) must ensure that results of the current academic year are declared by August 7.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar was informed that NIOS has issued a notification on July 10 cancelling the secondary and senior secondary examinations, which were earlier rescheduled, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Considering the fact that…NIOS has already issued notification on July 10, 2020, after institution of these petition(s), nothing survives for consideration in the present writ petition(s) except to observe that…NIOS must ensure that the result for the current academic year is declared not later than August 7, 2020,” said the bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna. (AGENCIES)