India’s 1st fully indigenously developed vaccine against pneumonia gets DCGI nod

NEW DELHI: The country’s first fully indigenously developed vaccine against pneumonia has got approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

With the help of Special Expert Committee (SEC) for vaccines, the drug regulator reviewed the phase I, II and III clinical trial data submitted by Pune-based firm Serum Institute of India and then granted the market approval for Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Conjugate Vaccine.

The vaccine is administered in an intramuscular manner. (AGENCIES)