DDC Chairman seeks compensation for crops devastated in fire

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 1: DDC Chairman, Jammu Bharat Bhushan today urged the J&K administration to provide adequate compensation to the farmers of the border belt of Jammu who lost their standing crops in devastating fire.

Earlier, Bharat Bhushan held a whirlwind tour of villages Manohar Camp, Chakbala, Devigarh, Mol Camp, Sai Tangali, Fagla Camp, Jabuala Khurd, Chak Jandran, Kotli and Aajpur to assess the losses incurred by farming community due to inferno that ravaged the whole lot of the standing crop in about 1000 Kanals of land giving a setback of the lifetime to the farming community living in the vicinity.

After taking stock of the losses personally, he met with the farmers that were affected by this unfortunate incident and assured to do needful in providing them justice. He said, “It is tragic that the hard work of the farmers has not reaped fruits this season due to this catastrophe but I will make sure that they will not suffer and get plentiful compensation from the Government to sustain their livelihood and be motivated to again sow the seeds with hope and faith”.

The DDC Chairman said that unlike earlier instances when the farmers were left lurching for compensation of similar tragedies, this time he will make sure that no victim of fire will remain devoid of the benefit of compensation. He said that under the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s regime no needy or deserving person will have to move from post to pillar to get the due rights. He said that BJP has set a benchmark in providing succor to those in despair and in the same context the fire-affected farmers of these villages will also get speedy justice.

He was accompanied by DDC Members including Prof Gharu Ram, Davinder Kumar, Vidya Moten and Surekha Bhagat, Sarpanch Panchayat Treva Balbir Kour, prominent BJP workers and local farmers.