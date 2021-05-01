Dr Jitendra recovers, discharged from hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, May 1 : Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh was discharged from hospital today after he showed definite signs of recovery. Around two weeks back, he had been admitted for in-patient treatment with overt symptoms of COVID 19 and a positive RT-PCR test.

Dr Jitendra Singh had manifested with different sequelae of COVID-19 infection and was subjected to intensive treatment, before his clinical and other parameters became stable. Even after being discharged from the hospital, he would be under medical follow-up for the next few days or weeks.

Soon after being discharged from the hospital , Dr Jitendra Singh took to Twitter to express his “deep appreciation” and “gratitude” to Resident Doctors and the entire medical team monitoring his condition day and night.

In a series of tweets, Dr Jitendra Singh thanked Dr Sushila Kataria and Dr Naresh Trehan. He also thanked the paramedics, nurses and attendant staff who, he said, not only diligently looked after him, but were also his constant companions during long hours of COVID imposed isolation.

The three-part tweet thread posted by Dr Jitendra Singh read as follows, “I have been discharged today from Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon after spending two weeks there.

I owe to express my deep appreciation and gratitude to Resident Doctors and the entire medical team headed by Dr Sushila Kataria who painstakingly monitored my condition, day and night. Also owe to thank the paramedics, the nursing and attendant staff who not only diligently looked after me, but were also my constant companions during long hours of #COVID imposed Isolation. And finally, thanks Dr Naresh Trehan for everything!

Last but not the least, a word of acknowledgement to all those whose prayers helped me sail through these trying times.”

Dr Jitendra had contracted COVID-19 and fallen sick soon after his return to the national capital last month, after a tour of his Lok Sabha constituency, before which he had been constantly travelling for Assembly election campaign in Assam.