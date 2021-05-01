2601 test +ve in Kashmir, 14 die

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, May 1: Kashmir today reported 2,601 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 14 persons succumbed to the infection taking the Jammu and Kashmir death toll to 2,330.

Among 14 persons who died in Kashmir due to COVID-19 today, 2 died at JLNM hospital Srinagar, five at SKIMS Soura in Srinagar, five at SMHS hospital in Srinagar, one in CHC Sopore and one in GMC Anantnag.

Click here to watch video

Those who died include a 25-year-old youth from Natipora Srinagar. He died at SKIMS Soura, two days after he was admitted to the tertiary care hospital.

A 50-year-old man from Kathidarwaz in Srinagar also died at SKIMS, nearly a week after he was admitted there.

A 60-year-old man from Karan Nagar Srinagar died a day after he was admitted to SKIMS.

A 73-year-old woman from Sanatnagar area of Srinagar died five days after she was admitted to SKIMS.

An 80-year-old man from Umer Colony Lal Bazar in Srinagar who was admitted to SMHS hospital on April 27 died today.

A 75-year-old man from Solina Payeen Srinagar, a 62-year-old man from Hyderpora and a 55-year-old from Wanabal Nowgam in Srinagar died at SMHS hospital.

A 50-year-old woman from Hangalpora in Anantnag died at GMC Anantnag, less than a day after she was admitted there.

Also, a 37-year-old man from Bihar was brought dead to GMC Anantnag and tested positive for COVID-19, they said.

Those who tested positive include 1,084 from Srinagar, 309 Baramulla, 291 Budgam, 70 Pulwama, 122 Kupwara, 286 Anantnag, 77 Bandipora, 94 Ganderbal, 221 Kulgam and 47 from Shopian.

As per official figures, 43,522 positive cases including 546 deaths and 35,104 recoveries are from Srinagar, 13,268 including 199 deaths and 10,585 recoveries are from Baramulla, 10,912 including 9,171 recoveries and 132 deaths are from Budgam, 7,233 including 6,159 recoveries and 101 deaths are from Pulwama, 7,189 including 102 deaths and 6,078 recoveries are from Kupwara, 7,285 including 5,627 recoveries and 111 deaths are from Anantnag, 5,531 cases including 5,015 and 64 deaths are from Bandipora, 5,536 including 4,960 recoveries and 50 deaths are from Ganderbal, 4,577 including 3,177 recoveries and 64 deaths are from Kulgam and 3,107 including 2,702:recoveries and 42 deaths are from Shopian.

With fresh cases, the number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 109,160 including 88,578 recoveries and 1,411 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 39,343 including 19,171from Kashmir division.

With 1,801 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 147,242 which is 81.84 per cent of the total cases.