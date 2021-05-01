IOCL begins AWS of fuels for Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 1: To ensure uninterrupted fuel supply to Leh during the winter season, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) today started Advance Winter Stocking (AWS) of petroleum fuels.

A simple programme was held in this regard here at Jammu depot following COVID-19 protocol wherein about 25 fuel tankers carrying Petrol, Kerosene and ATF (Aviation Fuel) were flagged off by senior officers of the IOCL along with functionaries of J&K Oil Tankers’ Drivers & Cleaners Union.

Union president, Ranjit Singh Raina and Ranjit Kumar, IOCL Jammu Depot Manager signaled green flag to the tankers’ fleet and extended best wishes to the drivers and crew of the vehicles.

As Srinagar-Leh National Highway remains closed during winters almost for six long months, advanced stocking of petroleum products is done every year to cater the fuel requirement of the Ladakh region during this period.

Due to COVID restrictions the programme was kept as low key affair otherwise every year the Oil Tankers Drivers Union celebrate the occasion of beginning of the fuel supply fleet with festivity and serve refreshment to the drivers of the moving fleet.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were Yashpal, Sr. Manager Operation IOCL, S. Harasis Singh, Sohan Singh, Surinder Singh and senior members of the Tankers Union.