DC visits DDRC; provides aid to specially-abled persons

Excelsior Correspondent

BANDIPORA, June 12: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad today visited District Disability and Rehabilitation Centre (DDRC) Bandipora to review the functioning of (DDRC), assess its operations and distribute various aid and appliances among specially-abled persons.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the Rehabilitation Centre is a vital institution providing support, care and rehabilitation services to individuals in need.

He said the visit was aimed to gain firsthand understanding of the facility’s operations, evaluate its performance, and explore areas of improvement.

The DC on the occasion interacted with the staff and specially-abled persons to assess the services provided, challenges faced and the overall effectiveness of the rehabilitation centre.

Dr. Owais also distributed various aid and appliances among the specially-abled persons and said that administration is committed towards welfare and upliftment of specially-abled persons.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner also visited the Addiction Treatment Facility at Old District Hospital Bandipora to take stock of its functioning.

During the visit, DC was accompanied by Nodal Officer Coordination Mohammad Ashraf Hakak and other concerned.