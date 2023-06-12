JMC Chairman performs ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ of Kot Bhalwal water plant

Being constructed at Rs 82 cr cost

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 12: Bhoomi Poojan of waste processing plant for Jammu City at Kot Bhalwal was performed today. For the facility, JMC has provided 110 kanals of land at Kot Bhalwal for which NAFED has completed the contraction of boundary wall.

Under Integrated soild Waste Management facility, the total project cost is Rs. 82.01 Crore where JMC has to pay 20 Crore as VGF (Viability GAP Fund) under PPP Mode. The capacity of said plant is 350 tones per day where the Municipal Waste City shall be processed where boi- gas also be generated along with organic compost by NAFED which shall be sold in open market.

This the second latest plant in the Country with the latest technology waste plant with all supporting infrastructure. The said plant shall be completed in record time of 18 months, JMC as per agreement clause NEFED will ensure 50% profit sharing with JMC. 100% Municipal solid Waste processing shall be in the scope work of the contractor. The said project is under PPP Mode where bio CNG/Organic manure /compost shall be products obtained after processing the waste. The project is very essential for treating entire waste generated in jammu city and its sustainable for 25 years.

The said Bhoomi Poojan was performed by Arun Kumar Khanna, Chairman Health and Sanitation Committee of JMC in presence of Mayor JMC Rajinder Sharma, Deputy Mayor JMC Baldev Singh Billoria, Chairman Social Justice Committee Subash Chander Sharma, Kul Bhushan Khajuria joint Commisioner Health and Sanitation JMC, CEO NAFED Maninder Singh and others.