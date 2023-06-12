Vibodh holds outreach programme at RS Pura

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 12: Vibodh Gupta, the BJP Jammu and Kashmir General Secretary, today organized a successful outreach program as part of the “Sampark sa Samarthan” campaign at RS Pura.

As per a statement, the program aimed to engage in a productive dialogue with prominent citizens and the general public in RS Pura.

During the outreach program, Vibodh Gupta visited the residences of Dr Ashwani Jojra, founder member of Sehjog India, Pardeep Agarwal, a renowned businessman, and Kuldeep Raj Gupta, President of Industry and Trade at RS Pura.

He also interacted with the general public at RS Pura Bazar, listening to their feedback, concerns, and aspirations. He assured them of the Government’s continuous efforts in addressing their needs and working towards the overall development and progress of the Union Territory.

Accompanied by District President BJP Jammu South Rekha Mahajan, Former MLC Vikram Randhawa, District General Secretary Akash Chopra, Pt Ashok Khajuria and local Karyakartas, Vibodh highlighted the significant developments and transformative measures undertaken by the Modi Government after the abrogation of Article 370.

He emphasized the transformative changes in various sectors, including infrastructure development, education, healthcare, employment generation, and investment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir.

He commended the unwavering commitment of the Modi Government towards the welfare of the people and spoke about the success of flagship schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and Skill India, which have positively impacted the lives of millions across the union territory.

Rekha Mahajan reiterated the BJP’s commitment to building bridges and nurturing strong relationships with the people it serves.