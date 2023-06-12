BJP’s slogan ‘9 Sal Bemisal’ nothing but a farce: AAP

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, June 12: The BJP Government is celebrating his ‘9 Saal Bemisal’ performance and governance which is totally an ostentation and an illusion.

This was stated by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) provincial vice president Rajesh Pargotra while interacting with people during an intensive tour of Vijaypur constituency. Gurmeet Singh Baaghi (secretary Jammu province), Khajur Singh (ex-Sarpanch Bagla Rahya), Karan Attri (joint secretary Samba), Des Raj Bhagat and Gulam Mohd of AAP were also accompanying Rajesh Pargotra.

Pargotra said BJP claims high regarding women empowerment but the public is castigating the BJP Government for not meeting justice with the women wrestlers who have been sitting on dharna since long.

He said 700 farmers died in harness during “Kissan Andolan” for fairly a long period of one year and PM Modi’s attitude was callous and brutal for the farmers who are the backbone and vertebrate of the society.

“The public has also been experiencing manifold hardships in regards with the job and employment for the youth who have no means of their livelihood and sustenance, as Pargotra was reported by the public. As far as PMAY is concerned, in most of the rural areas of J&K, stereo type “Kacha houses” and tin sheds have been sighted and 10% of the public have been seen living in shabby dwellings,” he alleged.

The AAP vice-president said that in negation of the basic health and educational facilities in rural and backward areas the public is reeling in pain and acrimony. The emergency services, during the eventuality of delivery, snake bite and fatal injury, are not available.

“The slogan of BJP ‘9 Sal Bemisal’ is nothing but a farce and sham affair. The period of 9 years which BJP claims ‘Bemisal’ and a golden period is nothing but an ill-luck, bad omen or augury for poor, traders, hawkers, peddlers and marginal farmers,” he added.