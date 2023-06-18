DC, SSP Doda distribute drug testing kits to curb substance abuse

Excelsior Correspondent

Doda, June 18: In a significant move to combat drug abuse in the district, the Deputy Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Mahajan, along with SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom, distributed drug testing kits for being used across the district. The initiative is part of the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ being implemented in the district with the aim at curbing substance abuse.

The drug testing kits were dispatched to all Police Stations, Police Posts, Police Nakas and Police drug De-Addiction Centre, to ensure strict vigilance over drug consumption by the addicts and trailing out the peddlers.

These drug testing kits will play a crucial role in identifying and curbing drug abuse in the district. Additionally, the DC Doda informed that the drug testing kits have also been distributed to the Education department through the Chief Education Officer Doda. They will be made available in all schools and colleges, with the goal of reducing the prevalence of drug addiction among students.

Furthermore, the kits have been dispatched to the CMO also for being distributed in different health institutions so that the testing could be conducted in far off areas also . During the meeting, the DC emphasized that strict actions would be taken against those involved in drug abuse.

The Deputy Commissioner, expressed his gratitude to the Excise Commissioner for the generous provision of 1000 Drug Testing Kits for the district. These kits will greatly contribute to the ongoing efforts to combat substance abuse in Doda.

With the distribution of drug testing kits and the concerted efforts of various stakeholders, the district is taking all proactive efforts against substance abuse. This initiative not only aims to identify drug users but also to help the addicts and identify the peddlers and is a loud and clear message that the authorities are committed to eradicating the menace of drug abuse from the community.