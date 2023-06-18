BABAYN discusses arrangements for Amarnath Ji yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: A meeting of Baba Amarnath & Buda Amarnath Yatri Niyas (BABAYN) was held today under the chairmanship of it’s president, Pawan Kohli at Geeta Bhawan, here to finalise the programmes of coming Swami Amarnath Ji yatra.

Parshotam Dadhichi president, Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha Jammu & Kashmir was also present in the meeting as special invitee.

It was decided that langer sewa for Sadhu-Sants and other yatris who are coming to perform this yatra will start at Geeta Bhawan, Jammu from 28th June 2023. Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar has consented to be in this function as chief guest.

Kohli said that this year’s yatra duration is of 62 days, but many yatri arrive about a week ahead of the yatra commencement date. Even some Sadhu-Sants have already reached Jammu. He appealed to the religious, social, trade organisations and Sabha Biradari to work hard to make this year’s yatra to be conducted successfully like previous years.

Again it was decided that general secretary, Sudershan Khajuria and vice president, Shakti Dutt Sharma along with a team will visit the yatra lodgement centers enlisted by the district administration and were advised to take up the issue of any short falls if found to the notice of the administration.

Other members of the Working and Prabandhan Committee present in the meeting were Sarv Deepak Aggarwal, Deepak Dhawan, Anoop Aggarwal, Bal Krishan Gupta, Suresh Sharma, Sat Pal Sharma, Deepak Sharma, Vipin Mittal, Rajesh Bhasin and Pawan Baru etc.