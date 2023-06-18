LG felicitates recipients of Harmony India Awards-2023

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today felicitated the recipients of Harmony India Awards-2023 for their contribution to Art and Culture. The Lt Governor was attending a function organized by Harmony Cultural Foundation at Tagore hall.

Addressing the gathering of artistes and litterateurs, the Lt Governor appreciated the Harmony Cultural Foundation for its contribution to the promotion of folk music, language and literature of the UT of Jammu Kashmir.

“Vibrant art and culture ecosystem are essential ingredients for all round development of a society. We need combined strength of socio-economic growth, infrastructure, new technologies and vibrant cultural traditions for prosperity, new ideas and perspectives,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor called for combining art and culture with technology for future growth.

For the holistic development of J&K, it is necessary that we create a fine balance between the sectors of advanced technology and the world of art and culture. To achieve this task, master artists and young generation will have to work together, he said.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the journey of J&K UT under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and achievements reflected in infrastructure, cultural vibrancy and inclusive development.

After several decades, a time has come in the life of J&K when the energy of the society, the soul of the society is at the peak of its potential. New resolutions, new aspirations and new dreams are taking shape, he observed.

“Artists provide humane approach to different professions and real essence that represents the vision of all creeds, communities and different schools of philosophy. Art and culture also emphasizes spiritual approach to developmental journey and promotes equality, harmony in the society,” said the Lt Governor.

The ageless and rich cultural tradition of J&K, blessed by Rishi, Sufi mystics provided intellectual inspiration to the world and served the interests of the society, he said.

The Lt Governor called upon the outstanding personalities to continuously direct, guide, motivate and inspire youth for nation-building.

The creation of eminent personalities from art and culture would be a beacon light for the youth to follow and contribute towards building a peaceful, prosperous and vibrant Jammu Kashmir, he added.

Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation; Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson J&K Waqf Board; Padma Jitender Singh Shunty, Founder Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal; Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary Tourism Department; Bharat Singh Manhas, Secretary, JKAACL, artistes, writers, and eminent personalities were present.