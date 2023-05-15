DC, SSP Bandipora take Nasha Mukt Abhiyan to far-flung school

Excelsior Correspondent

BANDIPORA, May 15: In a significant step towards building a drug-free nation, the District Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais, alongwith SSP Bandipora Lakshay Sharma, visited the remote Govt. High School Tarbal as part of the “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan” (Drug-Free India Campaign).

The visit aimed to raise awareness among the students and community members about the harmful effects of substance abuse and to encourage their active participation in the campaign.

During the visit, the DC presided over an extensive awareness program. The event witnessed the active participation of PRIs, teachers, students, parents, and local residents who gathered in large numbers to support the cause. The DC interacted with the students regarding various aspects of Drug Abuse and Career Options.

Addressing the gathering, the DC stressed the detrimental impact of drug addiction on individuals, families and society as a whole. He highlighted the urgency of collective action in tackling this menace and urged everyone to actively engage in spreading awareness and educating others about the consequences of substance abuse.

The DC also emphasized the role of schools and educational institutions in promoting a drug-free environment and pledged continued support from the administration to ensure the success of the campaign. He also distributed sports kits to various schools.

As part of the awareness program, various activities were organized, including interactive sessions, presentations, and testimonials from individuals who have overcome addiction.

The visit to High School Tarbal marked a significant milestone in the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, as it extended the campaign’s reach to far-flung areas where the impact of substance abuse may often go unnoticed. By visiting such schools and engaging directly with students, the campaign aims to empower the youth with knowledge and resources to make informed decisions and resist the lure of drugs.

Students on the occasion were informed that “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan” is an essential component of the Government’s comprehensive strategy to combat substance abuse, encompassing preventive measures, rehabilitation programs, and community-driven initiatives”.