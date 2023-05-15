DC Udhampur reviews working of Revenue Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, May 15: Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur Sachin Kumar Vaishya today reviewed the working of Revenue Department at a meeting of Revenue Officers (SDMs and Tehsildars) with special focus on provision of public services as per the Public Service Guarantee Act.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Joginder Singh Jasrotia; SDM Ramnagar, Shishir Gupta; ACR, Rafiq Ahmed Jaral; SDM Chenani, Parvaiz Naik; SDM Basantgarh, Waheed Manhas and SDM Dudu, Kulraj Singh besides the concerned Tehsildars.

The Deputy Commissioner took thorough review of revenue issues which includes Revenue services, Land Acquisition, delivery of services under PSGA, E- office, Building permission in rural areas, Digitization of Jamabandis, Digitization and Geo referencing of cadastral maps/ mussavis, Status of agriculture census, Attestation of mutation and Identification of State/ Kahcharai Land for the development of infrastructure to Catch the Rain under Jal Shakti Mission and industrial units , Relief cases etc.

Speaking at the meeting, the DC directed the officers to complete the process of Agriculture census within 10 days. “There ought to be no pendency of online services beyond PSGA’ he said and directed to mobilize the men and machinery for effective implementation of all the schemes in their respective areas.

The DC exhorted the officers of revenue department to work in cohesion with the Police department to maintain law and order and other quotidian issues.

Tehsildars were asked to generate awareness among the general public regarding online Revenue services and update the revenue records in mission mode to ensure that the digitization is completed in a time bound manner and people can avail the benefits of the programme.

He also directed all the officers to curb the illegal construction of buildings in rural areas and ensure the permission be granted without any delay. The buildings constructed without permission from the competent authority should immediately be sealed forthwith.