JU organizes National Seminar on “Mental Health & Wellbeing: A Global Priority”

JAMMU, May 15: Department of Psychology, University of Jammu (JU) in collaboration with Directorate of Distance & Online Education and UNICEF India as Knowledge Partners organized a one-day National Seminar on “Mental Health & Wellbeing: A Global Priority” in Brigadier Rajinder Singh Auditorium.

Dr Anand Prakash, Senior Professor, Psychology, Delhi University (Ex) and Professor Emeritus, School of Behavioral Sciences, Manav Rachna International University, the chief guest for the occasion, in his keynote address highlighted that the intersection between individual and social circumstances have to be taken into consideration to move towards mental wellness.

Prof Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor (VC), JU, in his presidential address, resolved to take steps to set up a centre for mental health and well-being and a Course in Clinical Psychology within the University in the near future.

While addressing the gathering, Prof Rajnikant (Dean Research Studies, JU) spoke on the common experience of anxiety and stress, which is largely ignored due to the stigma around the subject.

Prof Sangita Gupta, Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences, in her address stressed upon the importance of community kindness in the sustenance of mental health while Prof Satnam Kour Raina (Head, Department of Psychology), stressed upon the importance of mental health and well-being in the present times.

The programme was followed by a plenary session which was chaired by Prof Anand Prakash. Following this, Prof Satish Kumar gave a lecture on the increasing challenges to mental health.

Dr Manu Arora spoke on the title, “Challenges in Post-Pandemic World: A Mental Health Perspective”, sharing the issues of mental health that are posed by the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A panel discussion on the topic “Mental health and wellbeing being: an integral component of holistic health” was held post lunch. Hilal Bhat, Child Protection Specialist from UNICEF India, Dr Rakesh Sharma, MS Ortho, Neramya Hospital, and Aprajita Slathia, Child and Adolescent Psychologist, were the panelists.