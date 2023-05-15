Mayor cautions students about hazards of polythene

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 15: Mayor Jammu, Rajinder Sharma today informed the students of KC Public School and SP Smart Higher Secondary School, Kacchi Chawni about hazards of using polythene and plastic made materials in daily life.

With this Sharma took the ongoing anti-polythene and anti-plastic campaign to these educational institutions in the city.

The enthusiastic students responded to the Mayor by assuring to throw all the polythene carry-bags from their homes today onwards and stop using the same in future.

The students and staff of these schools also pledged their full support for the success of anti-polythene campaign and filled the online commitment certificates in this regard.

The Mayor said, as this movement is proceeding with awareness, enforcement and an alternative made by the elite DRDO in the form of carry bags made of cellulose and starch, the success rate shall be 100 per cent.

Deputy Mayor, Baldev Singh Billawaria who also addressed the students in both the schools sought cooperation of all in eradication of polythene menace. He said the students can play a great role in making the campaign a success and the response given by the students of various institutions so far including colleges and universities indicates that the people will voluntarily reject use of polythene.

The School authorities of these institutions also assured participation in the walk scheduled for May 26 to aware masses to stop use polythene and plastic made materials.

The Mayor said that he is fully confident that with such motivated students Jammu will be free from polythene and plastic made things within a month.

Debates on ‘Hazards of polythene products’ were also organized in these schools and the winners were given prizes.

At SP Smart Higher Secondary School Trustees Shilpa Gupta and Shivang Satya Gupta also addressed the students and winners of the debate in this school were Yashita who got the first prize; Sanchita, second while Jaskirat and Anchal Parihar shared the third prize.

At KC Public School, Principal Amarendra Kumar Mishra also threw light on the hazards of polythene while the students who won in the debate were Harshita Manhas, who got first prize; Eddha Manhas, 2nd while Shivansh Kotwal and Ojasvi Raina got third prize.