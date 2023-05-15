3- day Moungri Mela commences

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, May 15: The three day historical Annual Shiv Parvati Mela commenced today at Sar Dabbar Block Moungri of District Udhampur. DDC Councillor, Jasvir Singh along with Tehsildar Moungri inaugurated the mela.

A large number of pilgrims and visitors arrived at Sar Dabbar on the first day of the Mela. The Pilgrims and natives visited Shiv Parvati Cave shrine to seek blessings of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati.

Giving the event a festive look, temporary sweets, toy shops and local cuisine stalls set up by the locals and outside vendors were the main attraction for the general public visiting the Mela site.

The District Administration has made adequate arrangements of security, transport, medicare, drinking water and power supply for the Mela.

The Government departments like Health, Horticulture, Agriculture, Handloom & Handicraft, Animal Husbandry, JK Bank etc have set up departmental stalls to generate awareness & to educate the common masses about the various centrally sponsored schemes for the socio economic uplift of the people.

Various sports activities were also organized by the Department of Youth Services and Sports Udhampur. Local artists and students of different Educational institutions presented a scintillating cultural show on the first day which was highly appreciated by one and all.

A photo exhibition on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, G20 Presidency and Mission LiFE- Conservation of water has also been organized by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, Field Office, Udhampur.