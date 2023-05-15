DC Kathua reviews progress on construction of bunkers

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, May 15: District Development Commissioner, Kathua, Rakesh Minhas today reviewed the physical and financial progress on the construction of border bunkers at a meeting with the concerned officers.

The DDC inquired about the physical status of the ongoing works, number of works completed and headways achieved so far in border blocks of Hiranagar and Marheen.

It was given out that PWD and Rural Development Department have been entrusted with the task of construction of 2126 bunkers in border tehsils of Hiranagar and Marheen, which include 1956 individual bunkers and 170 community bunkers.

While giving brief of the progress, XEN REW apprised that RDD has completed 391 individual and 15 community bunkers in twin tehsils of Hiranagar and Marheen.

AEE PWD (R&B) Kathua divulged that all 1238 individual bunkers and 84 community bunkers have been completed by the department within the stipulated time frame.

The DC directed the executing agencies to expedite the pace of work to ensure timely completion of border bunkers. He directed BDOs of Marheen and Hiranagar tehsils take on board all the contractors and get the work done within set timelines

CPO, ACD, XEN REW, AEE and other concerned officers attended the meeting