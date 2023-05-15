K’tka poll results mark beginning of end of BJP at Centre: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 15: JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla and former Minister Yogesh Sawhney led party workers today celebrated Karnataka victory in a programme organized by Sandeep Dogra at Satwari Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla said that the victory of the Congress in Karnataka was a befitting reply by people to an arrogant BJP Government at the Centre. There was strong resentment among people against the BJP over the way the Central Government was treating the Gandhi family.

He said the people of Karnataka were angry the way Rahul Gandhi was suspended from the membership of the Lok Sabha and asked to vacate his house. The public anger is reflected in the Assembly election results. He said that the Karnataka election results marked the beginning of the end of the BJP at the Centre. “The BJP had lost Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra also but stole power through the horse trading of MLAs. The people of the country have repeatedly rejected the BJP in elections,” he added.

“The people of Karnataka have shown doors to the divisive and hateful forces who wanted to shake the fundamentals of the Constitution. This is not just a victory for the State, but also a promise of change across the nation tomorrow. The outcome resonates as a beacon of hope for those who believe in secular forces. If all secular forces are united, 2024 will see the end of BJP Raj,” said Bhalla.

Yogesh Sawhney said that the Congress victory in the Karnataka elections is the impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi. Secondly, the credit goes to the Central and local leaders, who campaigned for the party. This is a victory of democracy,” he added.

Prominent among those present include Satish Sharma, Dewarka Choudhary, Aman Bawa, Sandeep Singh, Anil Raina, Santok Singh, Devraj Kanojia and others.

Similar celebrations were organized by DCC Rural Jammu leadership led by Th Hari Singh Chib in presence of former Minister Mula Ram and PYC president, Uday Chib at Ploura the other day. The sweets were distributed among the Congress workers on the occasion. It was followed by drum beats and dance by the party workers. They stated that Karnataka elections have set an example for other states giving clear message that people have rejected the politics of division and hatred in the country.