Sadhotra demands special Girdawari of Rabi crop

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 15: Former Minister and senior NC leader Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today said that due to unprecedented rains and hail storm, about 70 % standing wheat crop has been damaged.

Addressing a public meeting at village Kote in Jammu North Assembly segment today, Sadhotra said till date neither Revenue authorities nor crop Insurance companies have come to assess the wheat crop damages. It looks as if Kissan has been left at the mercy of the God.

“Tall claims of BJP double engine Govt at the Centre and in Jammu and Kashmir are making hollow slogans for increasing double the income of farmers where as on ground the cost of farming has increased by double and farmers are feeling disgusted as there is no body to listen to them,” Sadhotra added.

He said BJP is giving lip service to Kissans and they are feeling helpless and cannot make two ends meet from what so ever is coming as a return from crops. Increase in the cost of farming and inputs has pushed Kissan toward wall. Sadhotra demanded that it is high time that Govt. should conduct special Girdawari for the damaged Rabi Crop and give adequate compensation for the damage.

He said double engine Sarkar of BJP has become anti- Kisan and policies of BJP have been exposed, it has created such a situation that new generation is least interested in agriculture.

Sadhotra has also demanded that Insurance Companies be activated so that Kissan gets compensation without going from one pillar to another, as per past experience Kissans are ditched by the Insurance Crop Companies.

Prominent among others present on the occasion included Capt Purshotam Sharma, Master Parmanand, Naresh Kumar, Dr Rajinder Sharma, Ch Mumtaz Ahmad, Kuldeep Sharma, Bishan Lal Sharma, Master Kewal Sharma, Subhash Bhagat (Block president), Naresh Kumar Sharma, Roshan Lal Sharma, Kuldeep Sharma, Krishan Lal Sharma, O P Sharma, Narinder Sharma, Ramesh Chander Badani, Tilak Raj Bhagat, Harbans Lal Sabharwal, Gurnam Singh Block president, Ramesh Abrol, Tilak Raj Bhagat, Janak Raj Bhagat, Sham Singh Chib, Suresh Sharma, Tarsem Sharma and Master Kewal Sharma.