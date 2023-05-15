Table-top exercise conducted by security stakeholders

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, May 15: Security agencies deployed here successfully conducted a table-top exercise aimed at enhancing their situational awareness and readiness in responding to potential security threats.

The Exercise conducted under the aegis of Indian Army in partnership with representatives from paramilitary forces and civil administration, was designed to simulate a real-life security scenarios and test the response plan of the participating security agencies.

It was an opportunity for the agencies to collaborate and coordinate their efforts, and to identify areas of improvement in their response strategy. The Exercise was conducted in a structured and organized manner, with a focus on improving coordination and communication aspects between the security forces.

The Exercise was evaluated based on predefined criteria and feedback was provided to each participating agency. Follow-up actions will be taken based on the results of the Exercise, including refining response plans, conducting additional training and implementing corrective actions.

The successful conduct of this table-top exercise demonstrates the commitment of the security agencies in Ramban to ensuring the safety and security of the region. It also highlights the importance of collaboration and coordination among these agencies in responding to potential security threats.