DC Samba discusses action plan with stakeholders to boost tourist facilities

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, May 13: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Samba, Abhishek Sharma today held an interactive session with stakeholders here in DC Office. The discussion focused on enhancing tourist facilities and sanitation in the district, especially at popular tourist destinations like Chichi Mata Temple, Shri Narsing Dev Ji Temple, Baba Sidh Gouria, Baba Chamliyal, Samba Fort and Mogargarh Fort.

The DC encouraged the locals to invest in tourism infrastructure to cater to the needs of the tourists. He emphasized that Samba has vast conventional and pilgrimage tourism potential and reiterated full support and cooperation from district administration in building tourism infrastructure.

He encouraged the locals to promote the home-stay facility because it allows the tourists to experience host culture and pristine nature in a more authentic way. “Home-stay culture can emerge more strongly if an enabling environment is provided. Furthermore, Home-stays are proving to be a game changer in attracting more tourists,” he added. He underscored that local people will be able to eke out their livelihood from the tourism activities and it will boost the rural economy.

He deliberated upon the scope of camping sites, adventure and recreation setup and added that the home-stay blended with local Dogra cuisine can be offered to tourists to increase length of stay in the district.

The meeting was attended by Tourist Officer, Dr Rajesh Raina and stakeholders from different regions of Samba district.