DRSC discusses District Road Safety Plan at Kishtwar

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, May 13: The District Road Safety Committee today discussed the current year Action Plan at its meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Dr. Devansh Yadav, who is the chairman of the Committee.

SSP Abdul Qayoom, ADC Pawan Kotwal, Dy.SP Traffic, Shamsher Singh, Accounts Officer DC Office, Satender Singh, ARTO Mohammad Saleem Manhas, EXEN PWD Ravinder Kumar, EXEN PWD Marwah Mohd Aslam Lone, EXEN PMGSY Rajesh Sharma, CMO, GM NHIDCL,GM Megha Engineering and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

The chair was updated on ongoing road safety initiatives such as the installation of Crash Barriers, Road Signages, Parapets, etc., across the district.

The Deputy Commissioner urged executing agencies to promptly submit plans for the current financial year.

Timely submission is crucial to kick start implementation without delay, ensuring immediate action on road safety initiatives.

The DC also reviewed other safety measures such as constitution of Quick Response Teams, Procurement of Breath Analysers and Speed Guns, Installation of Cameras and Rumble Strips at Subhash Park, Malipeth, Bhandarkoot, Hasti Morh, and other identified locations. Additionally, providing geo-tagged photos of completed Crash Barriers installed in the district was emphasized.

The Deputy Commissioner also stressed the importance of road widening and creation of parking spaces for the hassle-free traffic movement, commuter safety and minimization of accident risks.

The meeting updated about details of the accidents as per the classification of the road from the dashboard of I-RAD, besides the month wise mishaps uploaded on I-RAD platform for comprehensive analysis and action.

ARTO Kishtwar informed that notices have been issued to individuals with more than 40 traffic challans.