CUJ organizes Shiksha Shastrarth on ‘Advancements in Educational Research’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 13: The Department of Educational Studies, Central University of Jammu (CUJ), under an academic platform namely Shiksha Shastrarth Lectures’ Series, organised sixth Shiksha Shastrarth on ‘Recent Advancements in Educational Research.’

On behalf of Vice Chancellor Prof. Sanjeev Jain, HOD Prof. Asit K. Mantry welcomed the Resource Person, Prof. Rajeev Rattan Sharma, Dean and Faculty of Education, University of Jammu.

While focussing on the key theme, Prof. Rajeev Rattan Sharma emphasised on Bharat Centric Research and asked scholars to do research in Indian context for reshaping the future of Indian society.

He said that it is the need of the hour to re-focus our research perspectives in Indian context rather than following the western trends.

“There is a need to identify the differences between western ideologies and Indian Philosophy so that we can find out the specific solutions of our local problems,” he maintained and while referring to the ancient texts and scriptures like Vedas, Manu Samritis, Bhagavad Gita etc he further took up some examples of Science and technology and explained how it was relevant and used that time.

Other faculty members Prof. J.N Baliya, Prof. Ritu Bakshi, Dr. Aman, Dr. Kiran, Dr. Ravi Vanguri and Dr. Mohan Galgotra and research scholars of the Department were also present at this event.

The session was moderated by Tarandeep Kour and Meenakshi.