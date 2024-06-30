DC Samba chairs Border Security meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, June 29: Deputy Commissioner Samba Abhishek Sharma today chaired a pivotal meeting to review border security. The meeting aimed to strengthen coordination among the general public and security forces near the international border.

At the outset, DC Sharma commended the efforts of the officers and officials from civil administration and security forces for the successful and smooth conduct of Baba Chamliyal Mela and Baba Sidh Goria Mela, which collectively saw an attendance of over 2.4 lakh people.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of ongoing projects of the Irrigation and Flood Control and the Rural Development Departments near the International Border (IB). Emphasis was laid on strengthening joint security Nakas, illumination of areas along IB to keep check suspicious movement, and the inclusion of priority works in the Samridh Sima Yojana after consultation with the Border Security Force (BSF). The DC highlighted the significance of area domination and anti-tunneling measures by security agencies.

DC Sharma underscored the need for effective liaison between the border area population and security forces. He directed Tehsildars to chair monthly meetings with Nambardars to ensure ongoing communication and coordination. Additionally, he instructed the ACP to provide portable toilet facilities to the border security forces.

The DC further directed the Forest Department to activate beat guards and submit reports regarding any illegal encroachments of forest lands and potential hideouts across the district of Samba. He stressed the importance of clearing Sarkanda and submitting action taken reports regarding the verification of agricultural laborers working near the IB.

The meeting was attended by ADC Samba, Suresh Sharma; ASP, Surinder Choudhary, representatives from BSF including 2IC and Deputy Commandant; ACR Samba, Kusum Chib; SDM Ghagwal; SDM Vijaypur; and other district officers.