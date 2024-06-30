Anganwadi workers raise several issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 29: Accusing of discrimination, the Anganwadi Workers Welfare Association, affiliated with Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, held a press conference today. They have also brought up a number of issues with the Government.

As per statement they alleged that Anganwadi helper state share which is being paid Rs 600 per month since the year 2010 and total Honorarium is being paid Rs 5100 per month to Anganwadi worker and Rs 2550 to helpers. It is pertinent to mention here that Govt of India pays Anganwadi worker Rs 4500 and Helper Rs 2250 per month, but the state Govt has not revised its share from 2010 onward it is pertinent to mention here that at present neighbouring states are paying more than 8000 to 10000 as state share.

The Anganwadi Workers Welfare Association alleged that although Anganwadi workers are appointed after a proper recruitment process, they are not given the consideration they deserve for promotions.

They also said since all educational institutions are closed for the summer, but the impoverished children who attend Anganwadi centres do not receive holidays, the association demands that summer vacations be extended to Anganwadi centres as well.

The association also requested that retirement plans be created and retirement benefits be paid out at the same time as those received by other states, such as West Bengal, Haryana, Maharashtra, etc. and the retired worker/helper be granted the right to an old age pension.

Those present in the press conference at Neelam Sharma General Secretary BMS, Swarna Choudhary, President Roshu Sharma, General Secretary Shoba Sharma Dy Gen secretary, Sanjokita Reeta Chander Prabha also addressed the conference and have also appealed to LG to intervene in the matter.