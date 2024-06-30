Industries Deptt hosts investors’ meet

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 29: With a view to further ease out the processes and address the issues being faced by the registered units, Industries and Commerce Department Jammu hosted an interactive session in the Convention Centre here today. This was the 2nd investors meet in Jammu held on the directives of Lieutenant Governor J&K.

The investors’ meet was chaired by Director Industries & Commerce Jammu, Dr. Arun Manhas and attended by promoters of Industrial Establishments.

The purpose of the meet was to look into the issues faced by the promoters who have been allotted lands and are at different phases of project implementation in the Industrial estates and on the private lands. The target was to strengthen ties between the Government and the investor community and discuss ways to alleviate challenges in the grounding of investment in J&K.

The Director I&C informed the participants that this is the second Directorate level investors meet being held on the instructions of LG of J&K. “The major target is to hand hold the investor and sort out the issues which they may be facing particularly inter departmental issues”, the Director said.

Manhas appreciated the investors for fostering the Industrial scenario and bringing more investment into J&K. He further highlighted that in Jammu Division out of 713 applications received for registration on the NCSS portal, 562 applications stand registered and the rest are under process. He further elaborated that 942 eligible claims of CII, CIS and GSTLI for disbursement of incentives were received and 553 stand duly sanctioned.

“Incentives amounting to Rs. 205.98 crore stand disbursed” he said and added highlighted that the major units like Saraswati Agro, Dabur India, Nilkamal Storage, Zeiss Pharma, Metal Dreams Industries etc. are amongst some prominent units whose CII incentive stand approved.

Elaborating further, the Director Industries Jammu emphasized that the Government is committed to creating a favourable business environment that attracts both local and national investors.

The discussions also focused on key sectors and industries that hold significant potential for economic development and job creation. The issues faced by the promoters while grounding the investment were also discussed thoroughly.

The attention was drawn to the policy framework for the interdepartmental coordination viz Jammu and Kashmir Single window (Industrial Investment and Business Facilitation) Act, 2018 which intends to provide the one stop solution to the issues faced by the promoters of the Industrial Establishments. Director I&C, Jammu emphasised that ease of doing business stands improved and the Department of Industries and Commerce is just a call away.

The investors brought forward the issues like availability of the power, irregular curtailment of the power, infrastructure development, and development of other amenities. The promoters sought help from the I&C department for early clearances of their Pollution NOC’s.

Director Industries, Jammu assured the investors that their feedback and suggestions would be taken into serious consideration, aiming to address any barriers and enhance the ease of doing business.

Joint Directors (M&P) and Development Sonali Arun Gupta, Ashok Choudhary, Deputy Director Planning, Manisha Gupta, Chief Account Officer, Anudeep Kaur along with General Managers of Jammu, Kathua, Samba and other officers of the Industries and Commerce department participated in the meet.