DC, MD NHM review Healthcare standards implementation in Bandipora

Excelsior Correspondent

BANDIPORA, May 22: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad, alongwith Mission Director (MD) National Health Mission, J&K Ayushi Sudan, today conducted a comprehensive review of the implementation of the Kayakalp and National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) programs in health institutions within the district.

The review assessed the progress made in enhancing the quality of healthcare services and promoting cleanliness in healthcare facilities. Dr Jitender Mehta, Programme Manager Quality NHM J&K was also present on the occasion

DC Bandipora, in the presence of MD NHM, undertook a thorough evaluation of the implementation of Kayakalp and NQAS in health institutions across the district.

During the review, the DC Bandipora commended the efforts made by healthcare institutions in complying with the Kayakalp and NQAS guidelines. He emphasized the importance of sustaining these efforts and further strengthening the implementation of these programs to ensure that the healthcare facilities in Bandipora continue to provide high-quality services to the residents.

On the Occasion, Ayushi Sudan urged healthcare professionals and the public to actively participate in maintaining cleanliness and adhering to infection control measures. She highlighted the role of community engagement in promoting a culture of cleanliness and hygiene in healthcare settings. The active involvement of all stakeholders is crucial to the success of Kayakalp and NQAS in achieving their objectives.

It was given out that the Kayakalp initiative, launched by the Government of India, focuses on improving the cleanliness, hygiene, and infection control practices in public health facilities. It aims to create a patient-friendly environment that ensures the well-being and satisfaction of patients. The NQAS program, on the other hand, establishes quality standards for health institutions and provides a framework for their assessment and certification.

Earlier, Ayushi Sudan along Dr Jitender Mehta visited CHC Hajin and District Hospital Bandipora as a part of on-spot inspection to check the status of implementation of NQAS in these health institutions.