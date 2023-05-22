Bar Association protests, warns of indefinite strike

Shifting of GMC’s Lab from Kheora to Mehra

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, May 22: The Bar Association Rajouri today held protest against the decision to shift the diagnostic laboratory and blood bank of the Government Medical College Rajouri, which has been running at Kheora in the city for a long time and now being shifted from Kheora to the GMC’s new building at Mehra, about 12 km from Rajouri town.

The lawyers staged strong protest to express their resentment over the decision. During protest demonstration organized under the chairmanship of general secretary of the Bar Association, Parwaz Mir, the members suspended the work in the court premises for about 2 hours and strongly demonstrated against the GMC administration.

On this occasion, a member of the Association, Advocate Shaukat Ali, expressed that the diagnostic lab and blood bank are there in the hospital where patients are admitted and treated, but the GMC Rajouri administration has made both the facilities 12 kilometers away.

A great injustice has been done to the people of Rajouri by shifting them away. While Advocate Ehsan Mirza told that patients come to GMC Rajouri not only from Rajouri but also from remote areas of Poonch and Reasi district come for treatment. How is it possible that people who have come from so far will get treatment in Kheora and will go 12 kilometers away from the city for blood test or other tests.

Bar Association Rajouri demanded immediate withdrawal of this decision of GMC Administration and shifting of Lab and Blood Bank back to GMC Kheora. Advocate Dalfi Kumar said that such anti-public decisions are being taken in GMC with the connivance of someone and Bar Association Rajori will never allow such decisions to be implemented. Bar Association gave a stern warning that if the Diagnostic Lab and Blood Bank are not shifted to Kheora soon, the Bar Association would go on an indefinite strike.