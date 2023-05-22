G 20 will promote peace, prosperity in J&K: Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 22: Expressing his total pleasure of holding of G-20 Summit in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP president, Ravinder Raina today said that the people of the UT extend their hearty welcome to the representatives of participating nations in the Summit.

Ravinder Raina, president, J&K BJP accompanied by former Dy. CMs Dr. Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta and former Minister, Surjit Singh Salathia were addressing a press conference at BJP headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

“We the people of Jammu & Kashmir are highly grateful to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for giving an opportunity to the people of the UT to welcome the representatives of the G-20 group here. It is for the first time that such an important global event is being organized in J&K. We are also grateful to all the nations who form a part of G-20 for visiting Jammu & Kashmir. “Jammu & Kashmir has suffered much in the last 40 years. Pakistan sponsored terrorism created a blood bath in the erstwhile State and carried out a malicious campaign at the global level about it. It is an opportunity for the representatives of the G20 to see every fact about Jammu & Kashmir while visiting the UT,’’ said Raina.

“We are lucky that an important G20 meeting is being organized in Jammu & Kashmir and we compliment the Prime Minister for providing us with this opportunity to welcome the foreign delegates in our land. Through this meeting, the world powers that are a part of this mighty group, will see the ground situation here and will directly witness the strengthening of democracy and developing peace and prosperity here”, said Raina.

He said economic growth, Tourism and cultural heritage will be boosted along with the sustained development. “This is the first great event of such type after independence in which international representatives are visiting for an important summit”, Raina added.

“We believe that this G-20 meet will be promoting peace, prosperity and development in Jammu & Kashmir. The false narratives will be blown up in this meeting and the original picture of peace, love, brotherhood and development will be evident before the whole world”, said Ravinder Raina.

Ravinder Raina further said that J&K is about to rewrite history with the organization of G20 meet. He said that Jammu & Kashmir also welcomes the special invitees along with the representatives of G-20 nations. We also welcome the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, World Health Organization, WTO, ILO, FSB, OECD and Asian Development Bank and other big economic forums in Jammu & Kashmir.