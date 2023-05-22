If voted to power, Chenab belt will emerge as economic epicentre: Azad

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, May 22: Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman, Ghulam Nabi Azad today directed his workers to gear up for the Assembly, Parliamentary, Local Bodies and Panchayat polls and said that he will build up the Chenab valley’s infrastructure at par with modern cities, towns if elected to power.

Azad said that the divisive and religion driven politics over the years has broken the social bonds and the developmental and genuine public issues has taken a back seat but DPAP won’t ever indulge in such politics and in this regard the clear directions to the party leadership is issued. He said the people have to wake up and defeat the divisive and communal forces and vote for development, peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The elections for Assembly, Panchayat, Local Bodies in Jammu and Kashmir are imminent and whenever are held. I am sure our party will emerge as one of the largest political parties in the region and in Chenab valley we will sweep,” he told his party workers at Changa in Doda district on the last day of his three days’ extensive tour of the district.

Azad asked people to maintain brotherhood and religious harmony and indulge in healthy politics that will usher our Union Territory into the new dawn of peace and development. He said if the people in Chenab valley are receiving him with great respect and love it is all because of his work card.

“When I was the Chief Minister of erstwhile state, I build up its infrastructure sanctioned colleges, hospitals, schools and road network to connect this landlocked region with the rest of country. Today hundreds of students from these institutions after completing education are donning mettle at national and international platforms. If I get yet another chance to serve my people, Chenab region will emerge as the hub of economic and educational activities,” he said.

Azad showed the deep concern for the people who were rendered landless after the revocation of Roshni Act and assured people that if he forms the government after elections the act will be restored to benefit the poor and landless people. He said the SC and ST communities’ hardships can’t be ignored and he will also ensure to and fro free transportation of their livestock during the migration to green pastures. He said he has reduced the gap between the workers and leaders substantially and it is the job of our leadership to reach out to the workers and listen them and not vice versa.

During the visit, DPAP leader, Saddam Nabi Azad who accompanied Ghulam Nabi Azad to Doda also met various delegations and discussed the issues pertaining to public interest. “While I met dozens of people during the visit, I could feel the sense of belonging among these people and God willing I will work day night for them,” he said.

Among others who were present on the occasion were Vice Chairman GM Saroori, general secretary Abdul Majid Wani, Working Committee Member Adv Mohd Aslam Goni, DPAP leader Saddam Nabi Azad, PR Manhas Zonal president, senior DPAP leader Ghulam Mustafa Bhatt, Asif Jahan Gattu District president, Provincial general secretary Farooq Shikari, Zonal vice president Reyaz Zargar, Zonal general secretaries Javaid Azad, Iqbal Kohli, Zaffarullah Sheikh, Mushtaq Malik, Fatima Farooq BDC, Block president Mohd Yassar Khan, Waseem Ganai and others.