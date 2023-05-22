ADGP Jammu Zone pins ASI rank to promotee officers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 22: A piping ceremony was held today at Zonal Police Headquarters Jammu in which the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh decorated two recently promoted officers with Assistant Sub-Inspector rank.

Private Secretary to ADGP Jammu Zone JS Salathia was present on the occasion. The officers who were decorated with ASI rank include Rattan Lal and Daleep Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADGP Jammu said the promotion adds more responsibilities and challenges in the working assignments and hoped that the officers would continue to work with zeal and zest. He wished them good luck for the future.