JKBOSE concludes maiden online affiliation/upgradation of schools

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 22: With an objective of making the delivery of public services more effective and efficient across its various domains with the active mediation of Information Technology, J&K Board of School Education has successfully added one more online service for its stakeholders.

The maiden endeavour of online affiliation and upgradation of schools concluded after the issuance of online affiliation/upgradation orders to more than 150 such schools across the UT of J&K that had applied for such services to JKBOSE.

Earlier the affiliation/upgradation process of JKBOSE was done in an offline mode. All the stakeholders expressed their satisfaction over this initiative which has been very facilitating to all of them.

Chairman JKBOSE, Prof Parikshat Singh Manhas appreciated Joint Secretaries of General Sections JD/KD & IT wings of JKBOSE, & National Informatics Centre for their consistent and persistent efforts, despite odds, to get fruitful results. “It is a matter of great satisfaction that we could successfully execute this initiative. The school owners of far-flung areas cannot afford to visit our office time and again. This service has highly facilitated them. We are in the process of offering many more IT-mediated student services to realise the vision of Digital India Initiative launched by our Prime Minister with an aim to make the services available to citizens electronically by online infrastructure improvement. Student centricity, service convenience and transparency are mainstay of our endeavours which have got an enormous boost with Digital India initiative. Our such digital initiatives shall keep growing to simplify our processes,” he added.

JKBOSE has already been offering many online services which include online applications for photostat copy of answer sheets, re-evaluation, registration, examination forms, results, eligibility, migration etc. The result and registration record is also being digitised to ensure its safety and security. Digital empowerment of the students has recently been ensured to provide the students access to their authentic documents through Digilocker services.

The next phase of online affiliation/upgradation of 325 schools has also reached its zenith with the meeting of UT level Affiliation Committee which was held recently on 18th of this month. After the completion of procedural proceedings, necessary online orders will be issued. This shall finalise all the pending eligible cases till date.