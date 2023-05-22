HC exempts Jammu Wing Advocates from Wearing ‘Gown’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 22: Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court today notified for exemption of wearing of gown for practicing advocates at Jammu Wing with immediate effect upto September ending.

“It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that wearing of ‘Gown’ by the Advocates practicing in the Jammu Wing of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh is exempted with immediate effect till end of September, 2023”, reads a notification.

The move has supposedly come amid a surge in day-time temperatures in the winter capital of Union Territory of J&K.