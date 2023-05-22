3 JKAS officers among 5 transferred

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 22: Government of Jammu and Kashmir today transferred its three officers to the Resident Commission, New Delhi and recalled its two officers from Resident Commission, Mumbai and New Delhi placing their services in different departments.

Parveen Kumari, Assistant Labour Commissioner in the Direction Office, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary in the Resident Commission, J&K Government, J&K Government, New Delhi.

Sachin, BDO Kastigarh, has been transferred and posted as Manager, JK House, New Delhi while Ritika Sharma, Sub-Inspector, State Taxes Department, Jammu, has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of Resident Commission, New Delhi.

Shruti Bhardwaj, Jt Scale JKAS, Manager, JK House, Mumbai, has been transferred to the Industries and Commerce Department while Sakshi Koul, Junior Assistant, Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi, has been transferred to Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.