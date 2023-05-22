JU ranked as one of the best universities

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 22: The University of Jammu has been ranked one of the best universities in the country as per the latest university rankings released by ‘The Week’ News Magazine.

The survey for 2023 was conducted by Hansa Research Agency, which is one of India’s largest consumer insight survey companies. A primary survey was conducted with 302 academic experts spread across selected cities. The respondents were asked to nominate and rank the top 20 universities in India. The composite score was derived by combining the perceptual score with an interpolated factual score based on their position in the perceptual score list.

Jammu University has secured the 8th rank in the North Zone in multidisciplinary universities, the 12th rank in state multidisciplinary universities, and the 20th rank in India’s best multidisciplinary universities by the Week-Hansa Research Survey 2023.

The JU ranking has shown a significant improvement from 23rd position in 2022 to 20th position in 2023 in India’s best multidisciplinary universities and has maintained the 8th spot in the North Zone multidisciplinary universities since last year and 12th position in state multidisciplinary universities by the Week-Hansa Research Survey 2023.

JU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Umesh Rai has said that the University will maintain and improve its standards of academics, research, outreach, infrastructure, and student support. Giving credit to all the stakeholders, he added that “the level of efforts of the faculty, officers, staff, scholars, and students can be gauged from the fact that the university is consistently performing well in accreditations and rankings by different agencies.”

Pertinent to mention that Jammu University was the only university from UT J&K to find a place in the ranking.