DC Kupwara reviews implementation of Food Safety Standard rules

KUPWARA, Mar 16: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan today convened a meeting of concerned officers to review the implementation of the Food safety & Standard Act (FSSA), 2006.

On the occasion, the DC impressed upon the concerned officers to ensure strict implementation of the Food Safety rules so that the consumers get healthy and hygienic food items. She stressed upon the Food Safety Officers to intensify market inspections in the district especially in major towns to curb the unhygienic practices by erring food business operators.

Earlier, the meeting held a threadbare discussion regarding various measures put in place for proper implementation of FSS Act. It was given out in the meeting that periodical surveys of food business and special drives shall be held to ensure that all food businesses are licensed or registered.

Besides, the meeting also discussed monitoring enforcements, inspections, sampling prosecution and Adjudication related to Food Safety in the district inter alia.

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Kupwara, Rafi Ahmad Dar briefed the chair about various measures taken by the department and informed that 1465 number of inspections were conducted during the current year. He also informed that awareness programmes including World Food Safety day and Walkathon under Eat Right initiative were also held to generate mass awareness among the people regarding healthy food practices.

ADC Kupwara, Mohammad Rouf Rehman; GM-DIC, AC Food Safety, ASP Kupwara/Handwara, Dy. CEO and other concerned officers attended the meeting.