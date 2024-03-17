Distt Admin Gbl undertakes mega plantation drive under SVEEP

GANDERBAL, Mar 16: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir today undertook a significant plantation campaign at Tara Gali, Badarkund area in Ganderbal under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP).

This plantation initiative, organized by the District Administration in collaboration with NLCO under Mission 50,000, is a pivotal component of the SVEEP program.

The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of various stakeholders including DFO Sindh Forest Division Ganderbal, Chairman NLCO, students from diverse educational institutions, NRLM, officials Social Forestry and local residents.

Under the banner of Mission 50,000, the District Administration Ganderbal aims to plant 50,000 saplings across pre-identified clusters in the district. This ambitious endeavor commenced today and aligns with the overarching goals of SVEEP.

Addressing the attendees, DC emphasized the dual purpose of the plantation drive. Firstly, it aims to instill awareness among the local populace regarding the pivotal role of trees in our ecosystem. Secondly, it seeks to underscore the significance of active participation in the electoral process.

Shyambir urged everyone to contribute to this noble cause by planting at least one sapling during the campaign and actively engage in the upcoming elections.

He also solicited the cooperation of the community in safeguarding and nurturing the planted saplings, emphasizing the collective responsibility towards environmental conservation.

The mega plantation drive underscores the District Administration’s commitment to environmental sustainability and civic engagement, marking a significant step towards a greener and more participatory future.

Meanwhile, the DC also kick-started the Spring Revival Initiative under Mission Aab-e-Hayat to ensure restoration and preservation of natural springs in the district.