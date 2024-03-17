GI Products Exhibition begins at Kashmir Haat

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Mar 16: A 3-day GI Products Exhibition and Conference started today at Kashmir Haat, during which a number of artisans showcased their finely crafted products.

The inaugural event in this regard was attended by the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir VK Bidhuri, Director Handicrafts Mahmood Shah, and members from the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Speaking to the media, Bidhuri said that Srinagar is the UNESCO Arts and Crafts City, famous for its creativity in various art forms.

Talking about the GI tagging, which has been ensured for a number of products made in Kashmir, he said: “It has given the artisans the identity they needed and also ensured the right prices for their products.”

It is to be noted here that the event was organized by the PHDCCI with the support of Development Commissioner MSME, Ministry of MSME, Government of India.

Director Handicrafts, on the occasion, said that the event is the second of its kind this year so far, stating that GI tagging is a process of trust-building. He informed that while there are 10 GIs, 7 more with 3 in Agriculture are also in the pipeline.

One of the members of the PHDCCI noted the impact of the MSMEs on the growth of the economy.

One of the artisans who had installed his stall at the exhibition, termed the event important, noting is spreads awareness not only about the products but also the GI tagging. “It is important for people to know,” he said.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri stated today that the administration is expecting a good turnout in the Lok Sabha elections.

“We are expecting a good polling percentage in the upcoming elections whenever they are held,” he told media persons on sidelines of the event.

While sharing the details of what was discussed during the meeting recently held with the ECI team, Bidhuri said, “The administration briefed them with a detailed presentation about preparations in place for the polls. The body was satisfied with the preparations.”

Regarding electricity supply, the Div Comm said that it has improved as people have stopped using gadgets that consume a huge amount of electricity.