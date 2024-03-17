People, DDCs protest power tariff hike in Kangan

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Mar 16: People, along with the DDC members from various areas in Sub Division Kangan of Ganderbal district, staged a massive protest today against what they termed as an arbitrary hike in power tariffs.

Scores of these individuals assembled in this regard, raising slogans in favour of their demand and urging the LG-administration to take note of the matter.

Main Amjid, belonging to DDC Kangan-B, expressed people’s woes, stating, “What was just Rs 700 sometime ago has now become nearly 1500; in 2021, we were paying Rs 110, Rs 400 in 2022, then Rs 700 and now this.”

Click here to watch video

He emphasized that most of the people living below the poverty line are already facing difficulties on different fronts. “These people are not in a position to pay the hefty bills; something needs to be done for them; they should receive some relief.”

Sajad Durani, DDC Lar, while referring to the Assembly of the aggrieved people, clarified that there are no political motives; rather, the aim is to raise the concerns of the people “so that the authorities take note of them.”

He alleged that the concerned department has arbitrarily increased the load to 1.25 kw.

“We do not use fridges or other gadgets. We should have some light at night, and that’s it. They have made the poor people suffer,” he added, stating that they should not be forced to take to the streets.

Mudasir Ahmad Mair, DDC Kangan-C, categorically stated that they cannot afford such a hefty amount every month, urging the Government to consider the hardships faced by the people.

“If we have to pay for everything, what is the Government going to do for us? We have never used free electricity. The authorities must take note of the issue we are facing and take the necessary measures,” he concluded.