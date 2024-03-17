Dynasts had put J&K on fire, Modi Govt destroyed terror infrastructure: Chugh

‘NDA will win 400 LS seats’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 16: Reiterating that Narendra Modi led Government is committed to zero tolerance against terrorism and corruption, BJP national general secretary and Incharge J&K and Ladakh UTs, Tarun Chugh today said Modi Government destroyed entire terror module and its support structure in Kashmir Valley.

Talking to reporters at the sidelines of a party’s Core Group meeting here, today, the BJP leader said that banning Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) by Modi Government reflects that BJP is committed to weed out the entire terror infrastructure and its over ground support structure in J&K.

“Both terrorism and corruption have eaten up vitals of the country and present Government will not allow it to happen anymore now. Already many hard decisions were taken in this regard to ensure a clean and responsive Government to people,” he added.

The BJP leader, while lashing out at dynastic parties alleged that they were responsible for over 30 year long turmoil in J&K due to their wrong and anti people policies. He said the narrative created by three dynastic parties will not work now. “Nehru Gandhi, Abdullahas and Muftis put J&K on fire and lakhs of people were forced to flee from Kashmir. So the dynasts will be rejected by the people now and BJP is confident that the lotus along Jammu will bloom in Kashmir Valley also this time,” he added.

Chugh said the people of country are solidly with PM Narendra Modi and the mood of country has changed since 2014. “We annulled controversial Article 370 and people will give Modi a landslide mandate with 400 plus Lok Sabha seats this time”, he added.

Terming UPA a lame alliance, he said the dreams of its leaders will not be fulfilled. “Their dreams are like Mungeri Lal ke Sunehray Sapney (the Indian TV serial).

Earlier, Tarun Chugh and Ravinder Raina, President J&K BJP accompanied by Dr. Narinder Singh, National Secretary, Dr. Nirmal Singh, Parliamentary Cluster Incharge, Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP (Lok Sabha) & candidate for Jammu-Reasi Parliamentary constituency in Parliament election 2024, and Ashok Koul, general secretary (organization), addressed a meeting of Jammu-Reasi Parliamentary constituency Core Group at party Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here.

Tarun Chugh, on the occasion, stressed that the mood of country is in favour of BJP. He said that the 10 years report card of Modi Government is full of achievements and it will help BJP to win 400 seats.