NHMEA, JKMEF join hands to fight for rights of NHM employees

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 16: Jammu Kashmir National Health Mission Employees Association (JKNHMEA) and Jammu Kashmir Medical Employees Federation (JKMEF) have joined hand to fight for the rights of NHM employees.

This was stated today by JKNHMEA Jammu Division president Vikas Dogra and JKMEF Jammu president Sushil Sudan while addressing a joint press conference at Press Club, here today. They vowed to work together for genuine concerns of NHM employees at every platform.

Sushil Sudan, while speaking on the occasion, extended his unconditional support and affiliation to JKNHMEA while Vikas Dogra said that this association of both the organizations will boost up the morale of NHM employees and lead the mission in a good direction.

Briefing media persons, Vikas Dogra said that on 15-03-2024 a delegation of NHM employees under the banner of UT level NHM Coordination Committee called on Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Administrative Secretary H&ME Department J&K Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah to discuss the pressing issues of NHM employees of the UT at Civil Secretariat, Jammu.

Dogra said the delegation led by him along with vice president Kashmir Division Altaf Ahmed Bhat, Ajay Sharma (general secretary Jammu), Dr Ashish Khajuria (treasurer), Javed Amin (president, NHM Baramulla) and Shiv Sandeep Singh (advisor, Jammu Division) raised the several issues confronted by the employees and also had a threadbare discussion on the charter of demands presented to both the officers.

He said they urged the Chief Secretary as well as Health Secretary to make a definitive decision on their issues as a goodwill gesture and to swiftly resolve the issue on priority, so that NHM employees working across J&K UT may not suffer anymore.

Dogra said the CS and Health Secretary listened to their demands patiently assured that all their demands would be taken up on a fast track basis in order to address them at an earliest.