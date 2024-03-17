DGP Swain, GOC 15 Corps review security of Jammu region

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 16: Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, RR Swain and Corps Commander of strategic 15 Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva today jointly reviewed the security of Jammu region in view of the approaching Parliamentary elections.

ADGP Law and Order, Vijay Kumar, ADGP Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, ADGP CID, Nitish Kumar, IG BSF DK Boora, province level senior officers of the central agencies and representative officers from other central armed forces, including CRPF participated in the meeting.

A statement said that wide range of security challenges facing the region were discussed threadbare in the meeting and accordingly the coordination modules and action plans of the agencies were drawn for execution.

DGP J&K RR Swain and Lt Gen Sachdeva deeply appreciated the high level of synergy between forces and agencies. The duo further suggested several steps to further increase the coordination at different levels.