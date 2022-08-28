DC Kishtwar inspects progress of work on Keru HEP

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Aug 28: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar, Dr. Devansh Yadav, today conducted an extensive tour of Nagseni block and took stock of the progress of civil works and ongoing projects of Keru Hydro-electric Power Project.

He was accompanied by ACR, Varunjeet Singh Charak; ACD, Atul Dutt Sharma; HOP Keru Project, Rajinder Prasad; GM CVPP Rakesh Dubey; Project Manager Patil Eng. Ltd. Ramesh Thakur; AGM Rishi Sharma; Tehsildar Nagseni Majid Jahangir and BDO Nagseni Anjil Singh besides other Concerned.

During the visit, DC inspected Public Health Centre (PHC) Keru and took stock of medicare facilities available for patients and infrastructural needs.

He also checked the outpatient register, medicine store and gynae ward.

Necessary instructions were given to the concerned authorities for the streamlining of public healthcare services to provide respite to locals/ patients.

He also directed the ACR to submit estimates for required infrastructure and allied logistic needs for the PHC to be met under the R&R plan of Keru HEP in a time bound manner.

Later, he visited the Keru Hydro-electric Power Project site and chaired an interactive meeting with project authorities and reviewed the progress of work.

A host of issues and bottlenecks besides the salient features of the project were discussed in the meeting threadbare.

The DC stressed to focus on the effective and timely implementation of the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) plan to benefit the Project Affecting Families at the earliest.

He also visited the different work sites and was apprised about the layout plan of these works by concerned authorities.

En-route, he also inspected the RDD works including Soak pits in Panchayat Bhagna-B. He directed the officials to adhere to the guidelines of the government while executing these works and make the initiative a grand success.

Earlier, DC Kishtwar also visited District Hospital Kishtwar and took stock of functioning and Medicare facilities being provided to patients.

During the visit, the DC inspected different wards and sections of the hospital and took stock of their functioning. He also enquired about the availability of medicines, diagnostics and other facilities in the hospital and services being provided to patients.

Medical Superintendent, Dr Javeida Qazi briefed the DC about the staff position and functioning of the Hospital.

Meanwhile, DC Kishtwar directed the MS District Hospital Kishtwar to shift to digital reporting formats in laboratory diagnostic and radiology (ultrasound/X-Ray/CT Scan) reports.

Besides, he instructed the concerned to identify space for private wards to improve inpatient services and utilise existing building spaces.