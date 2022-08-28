Justice Gita Mittal imparts training to Judges of J&K, Ladakh UTs

Prog on object of VWDS held

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 28: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh today successfully organized an introductory programme on ‘The object of the Vulnerable Witness Deposition Scheme’ (VWDS) in the conference hall of District Court Complex (DCC) Moominabad, here.

The programme was aimed at training Judges and other stakeholders of UT of Jammu & Kashmir and UT of Ladakh on the subject.

The introductory training was imparted to all Principles District Judges and Principal Magistrates of UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and other stakeholders by Justice Gita Mittal, Chairperson of the Vulnerable Witness Deposition Committee appointed by the Supreme Court of India. She provided an in depth analysis of the guidelines for recording of evidence of vulnerable witnesses.

Justice Gita Mittal demonstrated a detailed powerpoint presentation emphasizing the need for ensuring special facilities in subordinate courts in the country, to assist and aid free and fair deposition of vulnerable witnesses, especially children, during trial proceedings, so as to minimize contact between the accused and such witnesses.

In her presentation, Justice Gita Mittal also made reference to important judgments of the Supreme Court on this subject highlighting the importance of having witness friendly infrastructure in courtrooms.

To further demonstrate the importance and ramification of such sensitization, she also took aid of audio visual materials to amplify her message.

Earlier, Justice Sanjiv Kumar, Judge, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, gave a brief introduction of the aim of the training programme.

Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice Moksha Kazmi-Khajuria, Judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh also graced the occasion by their presence in the introductory session.

The Principal District Judges and Principal Magistrates of Kashmir Province physically participated in the programme whereas the Principal District Judges and Principal Magistrates of Jammu Province and UT of Ladakh and all other District and Subordinate Court Judges of UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh participated through virtual mode in the programme. More than 100 stakeholders also took part in the training programme.