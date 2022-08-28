No security situation improved as claimed by Govt: AAP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday asked Government of India and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to clear their stand on its promise for rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits and follow a practical approach rather than mere sloganeering.

AAP Party stated that there is no improvement in security situation as claimed by Government even from the floor of parliament with even areas like Pir Panjal getting affected on terrorism front.

Over the grave issue of security, Aam Aadmi Party leader Pratap Jamwal addressed a press conference in which the prevailing security situation was termed as ‘tense’ for every citizen.

“Government of India and Home Minister himself had stated from the floor of parliament that Article 370 was a big hurdle in way of bringing peace in Jammu and Kashmir and with abrogation of this article, the security situation will get completely normal in J&K and things will improve fully”, Jamwal said adding that this claim has fused and even the statistical figures of terror acts and civilian killings clearly established that there is no major improvement on security front.

Jamwal said that a new cause of concern on security front is that terror acts are taking place in the areas which were peaceful since more than a decade, adding that Pir Panjal region in Jammu province which comprise of Rajouri and Poonch districts was a peaceful area from last one and half decade but a sudden rise in terror activities has been reported in this region in last two years while the Central Kashmir was also relatively calm as compared with South Kashmir but now this Central Kashmir region in Kashmir valley is also witnessing terror acts which itself exposes that Government is merely busy in publicity that too not based on facts.

He appealed to Government of India to come solid on its claim of rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits and demanded practical approach of Government for rehabilitation measures.