DC Jammu launches J&K Yellow Pages Web Portal, Mobile App

Digital platform enables public –admin interface

JAMMU: Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Anshul Garg today launched J&K Yellow Pages Web Portal and an Android Mobile App which will act as a one stop interface for authorities and general public .

This portal and the Mobile app contain Government Contacts, Web Directory as well as Public Utilities and will be very useful tool in the present era of Information Technology. The web portal and the mobile app have been designed and developed to make it accessible across the Union Territory without any modifications.

The Deputy Commissioner Jammu informed that this Android Mobile App has been hosted on Google Play Store and can be searched as “J&K Yellow Pages” with a parallel web interface which can be accessed at http://nicjkapps.nic.in/jammu.

The IOS version of this mobile app for apple devices will also be released shortly. Both the portal and Mobile app have been indigenously designed and developed by National Informatics Centre District Jammu, which is headed by Sanjay Gupta, Technical Director Cum DIO Jammu.

Among others present at the launch ceremony were Ramesh Chander, ADDC Jammu; Satish Sharma, ADC Jammu; Jasmeet Singh, AC Nazool Jammu and Yoginder Katoch, Chief Planning Officer Jammu.

Earlier, DIO Jammu, Sanjay Gupta briefed Deputy Commissioner Jammu about the features of the Web Portal and Mobile App. He apprised about the hierarchal design of the entire software solution, which assists the visitors in filtering their data requirements. “This portal and Mobile App will be upgraded from time to time as per the requirement of the authorities and public in general,” he added.

The Deputy Commissioner congratulated NIC for designing the in-house solution and rolling out it in a time bound manner for the benefit of authorities and general public. He also issued directions to the Officers present to update the data on this portal on regular basis and to onboard maximum departments on this platform. It was also decided that the solution will be recommended to the concerned quarters for replicating it across the Union Territory.