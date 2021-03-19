Badamwari to be thrown open for general public form March 21

Tourism Deptt to organize cultural evening at Badamwari Garden

SRINAGAR: Tourism Department is organising cultural evening at Badamwari Garden from 4pm to 6 pm on March 20 (Saturday) to announce its opening and the garden will be also thrown open for general public form March 21 (Sunday).

Kashmir’s historic Badamwari was closed for visitors despite almond bloom due to Covid lockdown last year. The almond garden located on the foothills of historic Koh e Maran in Srinagar, holds much significance as it heralds the arrival of spring in Kashmir. Locals urged the administration earlier to throw open the Badamwari Garden. However the tourism department has decided to announce its opening and the garden will be open for general public form March 21 (Sunday). Sarmad Hafeez Secretary Tourism and Director Tourism Kashmir, Dr. GN Itoo will be hosts of the cultural evening.