DC inspects Material Recovery Facility at Kunjwani

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 28: Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa today visited Material Recovery Facility (MRF) at Bandhurakh Kunjwani (MRF) being run by Regional and Urban Development Agency in collaboration with Jammu Municipal Corporation.

Assistant Commissioner Development Preeti Sharma along with BDOs and DPOs accompanied the Deputy Commissioner during the tour.

The visit was conducted to give firsthand experience to the officials about a sustainable approach for integrated plastic waste management and efficient recycling.

The participants were given a live demonstration by Sanjeev Arora, CEO, RUDA about collection, segregation and recycling of plastic and dry waste and also explained to them systematic approach being followed to address better social security measures, job creation and impact livelihoods for the informal sector engagement.

All the visiting officers were directed by the Deputy Commissioner Jammu to replicate a similar model in their blocks and jurisdictions, although at a smaller scale, so that objectives of Swacch Bharat Mission (Gramin) are achieved in a time bound manner.

Later, Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the functioning of the Revenue Department besides various revenue related matters in the district here at a meeting held in the DC Office Complex.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (L O) Harvinder Singh; Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADM), Sandeep Seonetra; ACR, Piyush Dhotra; SDMs, Tehsildars along with senior officers from Revenue department were present in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner took a detailed review regarding writing of Jamabandis and their digitization, writing of Khasra Girdawari Registers, Attestation of Mutations, Demarcation of state land, eviction of encroachments from state land, status of disposal of court cases, scanning of revenue documents etc.